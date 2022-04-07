TV Answer Man, I know The Masters is in 4K on DIRECTV. But what about YouTube TV or FuboTV or Dish or anyone else?!! Is DIRECTV the only damn one? Come on, Swanni, help us out here! — Barry, Macon, Georgia.

Barry, as you note, DIRECTV will air this week’s Masters Golf Tournament from Augusta, Georgia in 4K HDR, starting today. This marks the seventh straight year that DIRECTV will offer the tournament in 4K, and the fifth straight year in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

DIRECTV will provide 4K coverage of the ‘Amen Corner’ (holes 11th through 13th) on channel 105 as well as the 15th and 16th holes on channel 106 each day of the four-day event.

But what about other pay TV providers that offer 4K programming, such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, Dish, Verizon, Optimum and Cox? Will any of them do The Masters in 4K as well?

I’ve received several reader e-mails asking that very question, but the answer is no. In addition, The Masters will not be in 4K on any web site or Internet-delivered app, such as The Masters Tournament, Paramount+ or ESPN+. The 4K coverage is a DIRECTV exclusive, as it has been for seven years.

Of course, you can watch The Masters in HD on CBS and ESPN+, but not in 4K.

Barry, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing and stay safe!

