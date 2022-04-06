TV Answer Man, I have a Samsung Galaxy phone but I want to watch the baseball games that will be on Apple TV+ this year. I read that you can’t watch Apple TV+ on Android devices. Is that true? If so, is there anyway I can still watch the games on Apple? — Jesus, Madison, Wisconsin.

Jesus, Apple TV+ will offer an exclusive weekly Friday night doubleheader of Major League Baseball games this season, starting Friday (April 8) with the Mets visiting the Nationals at 7 p.m. ET and the Astros at the Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET. The games will not be broadcast anywhere else, including the teams’ regional sports channels, MLB Extra Innings, or MLB.TV. That’s bad news for fans tired of escalating TV bills and/or live in rural areas where Internet access is limited.

It’s also bad news for people who use Android phone and tablets because they do not carry the Apple TV+ app. (The app is available on most other devices and platforms include Roku, Apple TV and Amazon’s Fire TV.) Android devices include Samsung, Motorola, Google, Nokia and Sony phones, among others. In addition, the Apple TV+ app isn’t available on some Android TV models from companies such as Sony and Samsung.

Shop Now at Amazon! See the 1-Day-Only Deals!

So is there anyway you can still watch the games if you have an Android device?

Yes. Go to the Apple TV web site here. You can watch the games there even if you have an Android phone or tablet.

This is not the ideal way to watch baseball games, but at least you will have access. Also note that the games will be free for a limited time so you won’t need to pay the $4.99 a month subscription to Apple TV+.

At least not yet.

Jesus, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

