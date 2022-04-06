Fox this year plans to stream five NASCAR races in 4K HDR on its Fox Sports app, starting May 1 with the DuraMax Drydene 400 from the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. (Fox will simulcast the race in HD on FS1. The broadcast begins at 3 p.m. ET.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the five races on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Following the May 1 race, the next four NASCAR races that will be available in 4K HDR will be:

5/8 NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway (3:30pm ET, FS1 HD simulcast)

5/22 NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (6:00pm ET, FS1 HD simulcast)

5/22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (8 p.m. ET, FS1 HD simulcast)

6/5 Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox HD simulcast)

Fox also plans to stream the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in 4K HD on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET and the MLB ‘Fields of Dreams’ game between the Reds and Cubs in 4K HDR on August 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

