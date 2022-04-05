Fox has revealed that it will stream two United States Football League (USFL) games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) during the new league’s opening weekend.

The 4K games will be the New Jersey Generals-Birmingham Stallions matchup on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay Bandits-Pittsburgh Maulers contest on April 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Fox will simulcast the Generals-Stallions game in HD on Fox network affiliates and the Bandits-Maulers game in HD on FS1.

Both games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click Amazon: See 1-Day-Only Deals!

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The new USFL has no connection with the old USFL which played from 1983 through 1985 with such high-profile players as Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Anthony Carter, Steve Young and Reggie White.

The current eight-team USFL, which is owned by Fox Sports, may not have the same fleet of talent, but it will exhibit a number of innovative rules such as a three-point conversation from the 10-yard line after a touchdown and legalization of two forward passes behind the line of scrimmage.

And with the NFL not scheduled to return until September, football is football.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

