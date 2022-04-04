TV Answer Man, can you give us the details on Monday’s final between North Carolina and Kansas? What channel will it be on? What time? Will it be in 4K? All that good stuff. — Charlie, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Charlie, this year’s college basketball championship game between Kansas and North Carolina at the Superdome in New Orleans will tip off tonight (April 4) at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS (simulcast on TNT and truTV) with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz will do the play-by-play while Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will provide analysis and Tracy Wolfson offering courtside reporting.

You can also stream the game here or via the March Madness Live app with a user name and password from your pay TV service. But take note that a live sports stream is often 30 seconds or more behind the feed from your cable or satellite provider, and some high-profile sports streams have technical issues such as buffering.

Neither the TBS broadcast nor the stream will be available in 4K. CBS and Turner, which owns TBS, TNT and truTV, did not offer a single game of this year’s March Madness in 4K. The only time that March Madness has been available in 4K was the 2019 tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks, which enter tonight’s game 33-6 after Saturday night’s defeat of Villanova, are a four-point favorite. The North Carolina Tar Heels are 29-9 after upsetting Duke on Saturday night.

