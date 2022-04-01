Netflix today is adding 39 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include Any Given Sunday, Oliver Stone’s underrated (but loud!) 1999 football drama starring Jamie Foxx as QB1 and Al Pacino as his coach; Argo, the 2012 Academy Award-winning film starring Ben Affleck (who also directed) as a CIA operative who posed as a Hollywood producer in 1979 Iran to try to rescue six diplomatic hostages; Bonnie and Clyde, the 1967 classic drama starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the two 1930s era bank robbers; and Inception, the 2010 mind-bending sci-fi drama from director Chris Nolan which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information by entering another’s mind.
Here is the complete list of movies added today to Netflix:
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film
Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film
The Bubble — Netflix Film
Captain Nova — Netflix Family
Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film
The Last Bus — Netflix Family
Cinderella Story
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
