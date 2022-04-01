Netflix today is adding 39 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include Any Given Sunday, Oliver Stone’s underrated (but loud!) 1999 football drama starring Jamie Foxx as QB1 and Al Pacino as his coach; Argo, the 2012 Academy Award-winning film starring Ben Affleck (who also directed) as a CIA operative who posed as a Hollywood producer in 1979 Iran to try to rescue six diplomatic hostages; Bonnie and Clyde, the 1967 classic drama starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the two 1930s era bank robbers; and Inception, the 2010 mind-bending sci-fi drama from director Chris Nolan which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information by entering another’s mind.

Here is the complete list of movies added today to Netflix:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film

Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film

The Bubble — Netflix Film

Captain Nova — Netflix Family

Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film

The Last Bus — Netflix Family

Cinderella Story

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We the Animals

