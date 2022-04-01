Hulu today is adding 75 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new films include Eyes Wide Shut, the sexy psychological drama from director Stanley Kubrick, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a glamorous couple trying to preserve their marriage amid temptation and deceit. (No, it’s fiction.); The Runaways, the rowdy 2010 biofilm about the teen girl band of the 1970s with Kristen Stewart starring as Joan Jett; and Wolf, the 1994 modern take on the werewolf genre from director Mike Nichols with Jack Nicholson starring as an urban sophisticate who howls at the night. (Again, it’s fiction.)

Speaking of outerworldly creatures, there are also five Twilight movies and two Shrek films.

Here is the complete list of movies added today to Hulu:

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

