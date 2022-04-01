HBO Max today is adding 87 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include On the Waterfront, the riveting1954 drama starring Marlon Brando as a longshoreman whose brotherly allegiance crumbles when he falls in love with the sister (Eva Marie Saint) of a man he inadvertently helped murder; The Big Chill, the 1983 comedy/drama starring Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and William Hurt as part of a 30something ensemble who rediscover themselves during a college reunion weekend; and Rain Man, the 1988 film starring Tom Cruise as a selfish hustler who discovers his long-lost autistic brother (Dustin Hoffman) could be his ticket to a fortune. Directed by Barry Levinson, who also has a small role as a psychiatrist, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and accidentally made a TV judge named Judge Wapner an international superstar.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also play on the cable/satellite version of the channel.)
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of ’42, 1971
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman