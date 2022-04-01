HBO Max today is adding 87 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include On the Waterfront, the riveting1954 drama starring Marlon Brando as a longshoreman whose brotherly allegiance crumbles when he falls in love with the sister (Eva Marie Saint) of a man he inadvertently helped murder; The Big Chill, the 1983 comedy/drama starring Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and William Hurt as part of a 30something ensemble who rediscover themselves during a college reunion weekend; and Rain Man, the 1988 film starring Tom Cruise as a selfish hustler who discovers his long-lost autistic brother (Dustin Hoffman) could be his ticket to a fortune. Directed by Barry Levinson, who also has a small role as a psychiatrist, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and accidentally made a TV judge named Judge Wapner an international superstar.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also play on the cable/satellite version of the channel.)

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

