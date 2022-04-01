DIRECTV to Air 2022 Masters Tournament In 4K

DIRECTV will air next week’s Masters Golf Tournament from Augusta, Georgia in 4K for the seventh straight year.

The Masters, arguably the sport’s most prestigious tournament, will take place this month from April 7 through April 10 from the Augusta National Golf Course.

DIRECTV will offer 4K coverage of the ‘Amen Corner’ (holes 11th through 13th) on channel 105 as well as the 15th and 16th holes on channel 106 each day of the four-day event.

The satcaster’s 4K coverage will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 7 and continue that day until 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 8, it will continue from 10:45 a.m. ET until 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, April 9, it will run from 11:45 a.m. ET until 6:30 p.m. ET and the same time on Sunday, April 10.

DIRECTV will also provide high-def coverage on five alternative channels (901-905) that will include simulcast HD feeds from ESPN and CBS; a ‘featured groups’ feed; an Amen Corner spotlight; and holes 15 and 16.

The satcaster has aired The Masters in 4K since 2016 but began offering it in 4K HDR in 2018. High Dynamic Range can make the 4K picture seem more realistic and vivid. It’s unclear if this year’s presentation will be 4K or 4K HDR. The TV Answer Man has asked DIRECTV for an explanation and will report back here if we get one.

This year’s Masters tournament is expected to see the return of Tiger Woods to competitive play as well as such top players as Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Collin Morikawa.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman