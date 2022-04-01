Amazon today is adding 57 new movies to its Prime Video and IMDb services.

The new films include Fargo, the 1996 Oscar-winning film from the Coen Brothers that’s based on a real-life kidnapping and murder (not!) in Minnesota. William H. Macy and Frances McDormand (wife to Joel Coen) turn in career performances as a bumpkin car salesman and pregnant police chief respectively, and Steve Buscemi and Peter Stomare are equal parts funny and creepy as two kidnappers who bungle the job.

Other notable additions today: The Color of Money, Martin Scorsese’s pulpy sequel to the 1961 pool drama The Hustler with Paul Newman as Fast Eddie and Tom Cruise as his enfant terrible pupil; Revolutionary Road, the absorbing 2008 drama reuniting Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as an unsettled settled couple in mid-1950s Connecticut; Bull Durham, the 1988 baseball comedy from director Ron Shelton (a former minor league baseball player in the Orioles organization) which stars Kevin Costner as a career-long minor leaguer who’s summoned to tutor a talented but dimwitted pitcher (Tim Robbins); and Raging Bull, the Scorsese-directed biofilm starring Robert De Niro as the savage middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta. Critics have called De Niro’s performance one of cinema’s greatest ever while the film itself is regarded as arguably the best ever from the legendary Scorsese.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prim Video and IMDb. (Prime Video is free with a Prime membership while IMDb is free to anyone.)

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

