TV Answer Man, if I leave DIRECTV and get DIRECTV Stream, will it have the MLB Extra Innings package? I like to watch the (Detroit) Tigers and it’s the only way I know how to do it. Please let me know before opening day. — Stan, Fort Worth.

Stan, before I answer, a little background on DIRECTV Stream for readers who are not familiar with it.

DIRECTV Stream, as opposed to DIRECTV, the satellite TV service, is a multi-channel live streaming service that offers packages starting at $69.99 a month. (The service is now running a promotional offer with $10 off each of the first three months.)

While DIRECTV Stream is intended to be an alternative to DIRECTV, there are some major differences. For example, Stream does not require a contract to sign up while DIRECTV has a two-year agreement requirement.

But the streamer does not have as many channels as its satcaster sister nor does it have the NFL Sunday Ticket or other sports packages including MLB Extra Innings. (In fact, no live streaming service has MLB Extra Innings; it’s a package designed specifically for cable, satellite and telco TV services.)

Click Amazon: Today’s Best-Selling TV Antennas!

DIRECTV Stream also does not carry MLB.TV, the league’s online plan for out-of-market games. YouTube TV, a DIRECTV Stream rival, does carry MLB.TV so take note if a baseball package is important to you.

But if you subscribe to DIRECTV Stream, you could still subscribe separately to MLB TV which has the same games as Extra Innings. (The current price for the 2022 season is $129.99.) The games would not be part of your DIRECTV Stream menu, but you could access them via the MLB TV app.

Stan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

