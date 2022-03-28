FuboTV has reduced its free trial period from seven days to one day, another example of live streaming services experimenting with new ways to generate subscribers and increase revenue.

Sling TV last week eliminated its free trial and replaced it with a $10 off the first month offer. DIRECTV Stream last month initiated a five-day free trial after forgoing free trials a year ago, and the streamer is now running a $10 off the first three months limited time offer. YouTubeTV has featured a $14.99 for the first month deal to select customers and FuboTV in recent weeks has also tested quarterly-only packages and a higher base rate of $69.99 a month instead of the usual $64.99 a month.

Update: YouTube TV has also reduced its free trial, from five days to two days.

Update #2: FuboTV says its one-day free trial will go back to seven days after Monday, March 28.

While cord-cutters like that live streaming services don’t require contracts, and feature prices lower than cable or satellite, the industry has not flourished the way some analysts thought it would. Seven years after the first live streamer launched (Sling TV in February 2015), the category still has fewer than 15 million subscriptions with Hulu Live and YouTube TV leading the way with slightly more than four million each.

Click Amazon: Today’s Best-Selling TV Antennas!

With competition among the five major live streamers getting more intense, they seem to be searching for a way to sustain a business until a bigger audience develops.

For FuboTV, the one-day free trial will force potential customers to make a quicker decision regarding whether they want to subscribe. This could prevent cord cutters from using the free trial as a cheap way to watch several days of programming without intending to sign up.

Here are the current free trial offers of the five leading live streaming services:

Hulu Live — No free trial

FuboTV — One-day free trial

YouTube TV — Two-day free trial

DIRECTV Stream — Five-day free trial

Sling TV — No free trial

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

