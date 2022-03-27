Amazon next month (April 2022) plans to add 67 new TV shows and movies to its Prime Video and IMDb streaming lineups including 10 Amazon originals.

The new titles will include All the Old Knives, an Amazon original dramatic movie starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as former spies whose lives become endangered when they start asking questions about a past botched CIA operation; season two of The Outlaws, an Amazon original comedy/thriller series about seven strangers who are forced to serve a community prison sentence together; A Very British Scandal, an Amazon original series about the divorce of the Duke and Duchess (Claire Foy and Paul Bettany) of Argyll in 1963; and season one of Outer Range, an Amazon original series starring Josh Brolin as a rancher who stumbles upon a cosmic mystery while fighting to save his land.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2022 to Amazon Prime and IMDb. (IMDb, which stands for Internet Movie Database, is a free service on Prime Video.)

April 1

The Outlaws S1 (2022) *Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022) — Amazon Original

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022) — Amazon Original

April 8

All The Old Knives (2022) — Amazon Original

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022) – Amazon Original

April 15

Outer Range S1 (2022) — Amazon Original

Verdict S1 (2022) — Amazon Original

April 22

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022) — Amazon Original

April 28

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022) — Amazon Original

April 29

I Love America (2022) — Amazon Original

Undone (2022) — Amazon Original

