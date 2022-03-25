Netflix next month (April 2022) plans to add 112 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the final episodes of a critically acclaimed dramatic series.
The new titles will include part two of the final season (season 4) of Ozark, the Netflix original drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as heads of a dysfunctional Chicago family who becomes entangled in a mob-controlled money laundering scheme at a Missouri casino. Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) co-stars as a firebrand native whose loyalty to the family changes almost as often as the local weather.
When it first debuted, Ozark was seen by some as a Breaking Bad knockoff, but the show has become one of TV’s best dramas on its own merit thanks to the aforementioned trio’s peerless portrayals and some splendidly plotted storylines that keep you guessing from one episode to the next.
Also notable in April: Season two of Russian Doll, a Netflix original comedy series starring Natasha Lyonne who dies repeatedly during a New York dinner party; season five of Better Call Saul (in 4K!) so you can catch up before AMC’ debuts the final season (season 6) on April 18; and The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, a Netflix original documentary that employs recorded telephone conversations between the late, great actress and certain presidential associates to suggest she may have been murdered.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2022 to Netflix:
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film
Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film
The Bubble — Netflix Film
Captain Nova — Netflix Family
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy
Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Last Bus — Netflix Family
Tomorrow — Netflix Series
Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)
Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy
April 6
Furioza — Netflix Film
Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space — Netflix Documentary
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary
April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film
Dirty Lines — Netflix Series
Elite: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Metal Lords — Netflix Film
Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film
April 9
My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series
Our Blues — Netflix Series
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 12
Hard Cell — Netflix Series
The Creature Cases — Netflix Family
April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary
Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series
Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series
Choose or Die — Netflix Film
Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series
Mai — Netflix Series
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God — Netflix Film
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
Battle Kitty — Netflix Family
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary
April 20
The Marked Heart — Netflix Series
Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Turning Point — Netflix Film
Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series
April 21
All About Gila — Netflix Comedy
He’s Expecting — Netflix Series
April 22
Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
Heartstopper — Netflix Series
Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series
The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series
April 25
Big Eyes
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Silverton Siege — Netflix Film
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family
Bubble — Netflix Anime
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series
Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series
Rumspringa — Netflix Film
YOUTH v GOV
Date to be announced:
Hold Tight — Netflix Series
The Taming of the Shrew — Netflix Film
