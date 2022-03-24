TV Answer Man, do you know when Comcast will begin selling the MLB Extra Innings plan? And what the price will be? And will it include MLB TV for free again? — Len, North Beach, Maryland.

Len, DIRECTV and Dish are now taking orders for this season’s MLB Extra Innings package with a price of $139.99, which is $10 more than last year’s season fee.

That is the same price as the regular rate for the 2022 edition of MLB.TV, the league’s streaming package of out-of-market regular season games. However, MLB.TV is now taking $10 off the season’s regular rate, bringing the price to $129.99. It’s unclear how long MLB TV will offer the plan for the promotional rate of $129.99.

As in previous seasons, DIRECTV and Dish are including MLB.TV for free with its Extra Innings plan. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

But what about Comcast, you ask? Will the nation’s largest cable TV service offer the same deal as DIRECTV?

No, it will be even better.

Starting March 31, Comcast will begin selling the 2022 MLB Extra Innings plan for $129.99. The $10 discount will be available until April 6. After that, the price will revert to the regular $139.99.

Comcast will also include a MLB.TV subscription for free and offer a free preview of the Extra Innings package from April 7 through April 14. (DIRECTV and Dish are also expected to provide a free one-week preview.)

MLB Extra Innings offers up to 90 out-of-market games a week, most of them in High-Definition. Local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Len, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Update: Charter’s Spectrum TV has also begun selling this season’s Extra Innings for $139.99. MLB TV is also included for free.

