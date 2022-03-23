TV Answer Man, I love March Madness and all the buzzer beater games. Do you know when the next round of games is? And what channels will have them? That’s the only thing I don’t like. It’s sometimes hard to find out which game is on which channel. — Kathryn, Macon, Georgia.

Kathryn, I feel your pain. This year’s college basketball tournament, better known as March Madness, has been on four different channels, sometimes at the same time. It can be difficult to find the game of your choice, particularly if your pay TV service doesn’t carry one of the four channels.

But I am happy to report that it will get somewhat easier tomorrow night when the Sweet 16 round begins on just two channels, not four.

Here are the eight matchups with four on Thursday night and four on Friday night. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 24

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. — CBS

Villanova vs. Michigan, 7:15 p.m. — TBS

Texas Tech vs. Duke, 9:45 p.m. — CBS

Houston vs. Arizona, 10 p.m. — TBS

Friday, March 25

St. Peter’s vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. — CBS

Providence vs. Kansas, 7:15 p.m. — TBS

North Carolina vs. UCLA, 9:30 p.m. — CBS

Iowa State vs. Miami, 10 p.m. — TBS

The winners of Thursday night’s games will match up on Saturday while the winners of Friday night’s games will play on Sunday. The winners of the weekend games will move on to the Final Four doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 2, while the championship game will be Monday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The Final Four and the championship game will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Most cable and satellite operators carry CBS and TBS so traditional pay TV subscribers don’t have much to worry about. But the live streaming category is a bit trickier. FuboTV, for instance, does not carry TBS while Sling TV does not carry CBS. However, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV and Hulu Live carry both in most markets.

Kathryn, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

