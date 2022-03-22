HBO Max next month (April 2022) plans to add 132 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a return to the streets of Baltimore from the creative team behind The Wire.
The new titles will include the season three premiere of Barry, the HBO original black comedy starring Bill Hader as a hired assassin who would rather be an actor; the season two premiere of The Flight Attendant, the HBO Max original black comedy (yes, another one) starring Kaley Cuoco as the airline assistant who becomes a CIA operative after witnessing a murder (yes, another one); and The Survivor, a HBO original film from director Barry Levinson (The Diner, Rain Man) which stars Ben Foster as Harry Haft, a real-life survivor of a Nazi concentration camp who later became a professional boxer and fought Rocky Marciano.
Also notable: We Own This City, an HBO original drama based on a Baltimore Sun reporter’s book about police corruption during the previous decade in the city’s anti-gun task force. Jon Bernthal and Jamie Hector (Marlo Stanfield from The Wire) are among the stars and The Wire’s David Simon and George Pelecanos are the creators.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in April 2022. (Titles in parenthesis will also be available on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)
April 1
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of ’42, 1971
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
April 2
Batwoman, season 3
Chad
April 4
The Invisible Pilot, documentary series premiere (HBO)
April 5
Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)
April 7
Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 8
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)
Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)
The Night House, 2021 (HBO)
When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)
April 12
Black Mass, 2015
April 14
The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 17
The House, 2017
April 21
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 22
A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)
April 24
Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
The Baby, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 25
We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 27
The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)
April 28
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Lamput, Season 1-3
Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
April 29
Snowpiercer, Season 3
April 30
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
The Devil’s Rejects, 2005
Date to be announced:
Gentleman Jack, season two premiere (HBO)
