Hulu next month (April 2022) plans to add 102 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service including eight Hulu originals.

The new titles will include The Kardashians, a new Hulu original ‘reality’ show featuring the bevy of beauties who have somehow managed to turn dysfunctionality into billions of dollars; The Dropout series finale, the Hulu original drama about Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) who turned a health care idea into a billion-dollar fraud; the complete season one of WOKE, a Hulu original comedy about an African-American cartoonist (Lamorne Morris) who awkwardly searches for his identity and culture;; and the complete season two of The Hardy Boys, a Hulu original teen adventure series based on the fictional works of ‘Franklin W. Dixon.’ (The name was actually a pseudonym for several writers.) Alexander Elliot and Rohan Campbell star as as Joe and Frank Hardy, two brothers who solves big-time mysteries in a small town.

Also notable: Eyes Wide Shut, another Stanley Kubrick masterpiece with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a Manhattan husband and wife torn asunder by jealousy and insecurities; five Twilight movies and two Shrek films.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2022 to Hulu:

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2

April 4:

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7 – Hulu Original

April 5:

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2 — Hulu Original

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 6:

The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2 — Hulu Original

April 7:

Platinum End Season 1

Agnes (2021)

The Dropout (Series Finale) — Hulu Original

April 8:

Woke, Complete Season 2 — Hulu Original

Let The Right One In (2018)

April 9:

American Sicario (2022)

April 10:

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

April 13:

The Family Law, Season 1

To Tell The Truth, Season 8 Premiere

April 14:

The Kardashians, Series Premiere — Hulu Original

April 15:

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20:

Mayans M.C., Season 4 Premiere (FX)

April 21:

Captive Audience (2022) — Hulu Original

April 23:

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27:

Holy Moley, Season 4 Premiere

April 28:

Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere

April 29:

Crush (2022) — Hulu Original

Permanent (2017)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

