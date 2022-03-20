MLB.TV, the league’s online package of out-of-market games, is now offering a free preview of live spring training games until March 24.

To access the free games, just log in to your MLB.com account (no credit card is required) and click on the game of your choice. If you don’t have a MLB.com account, you can create one at the site.

Today’s free broadcasts include the Orioles vs. the Red Sox at 12:50 p.m. ET, Rays vs. Twins at 12:50 p.m. ET, Tigers vs. the Yankees at 12:50 p.m. ET, Pirates vs. the Blue Jays at 12:52 p.m. ET, Cardinals vs. the Mets at 12:55 p.m. ET, Diamondbacks vs. the Royals at 3:50 p.m. ET, Cubs vs. the Dodgers at 3:50 p.m. ET, Guardians vs. the Athletics at 3:50 p.m. ET, Giants vs. the Reds at 3:50 p.m. ET, the Mariners vs. the Angels at 3:50 p.m. ET, and the Padres vs the Brewers at 4:10 pm ET.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Unlike regular season games on MLB.TV, your home team’s spring training games are not blacked out.

The 2022 edition of MLB.TV now costs $129.99 in a limited time promotion; the regular price will be $139.99. A MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2022 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The subscription also enables you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2021 regular season game content via on demand.

The free spring training preview is also available to Amazon Prime customers without a MLB.com account.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

