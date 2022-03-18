TV Answer Man, I was going to subscribe to FuboTV for $64.99 but I don’t see the $64.99 Starter plan anymore. Do you know if they increased their prices? — Stacy, Fairfax, Virginia.

Stacy, your eyes are not deceiving you. FuboTV has removed the $64.99 a month Starter plan from its available packages. The cheapest plan now available is the $69.99 a month Pro offering.

However, that doesn’t mean that FuboTV has raised its prices. Let me explain.

FuboTV this month began testing the new base price of $69.99. However, it is still just a ‘test’ and not a permanent decision by the streaming service.

“It is always FuboTV’s mission to offer a leading package of premium sports, news and entertainment content, plus innovative product features, while also providing value and keeping costs low for consumers. As of March 14, 2022, we are testing channel plans and our signup interface. New customers will be offered the Pro, Elite and Latino plans when creating an account,” FuboTV says at its web site.

The ‘test’ does not affect current customers who can continue to subscribe to the $64.99 a month Starter package.

The more expensive plans for new customers include more channels and hours of DVR storage as well as more simultaneous streams to an account. A FuboTV official told the TV Answer Man earlier this month the company wants to determine whether consumers prefer plans that have more features.

“Over time, we’ve noticed our best-engaged customers maximize their DVR use. Given the DVR capacity is limited in the Starter package, as well as the number of concurrent streams, we’ll be testing making Pro the primary offer for new consumers to provide greater value around their DVR and household sharing experience,” the official said. “Pro offers all of the same sports, news and entertainment channels as Starter, but with upgraded DVR storage of 1,000 hours and Unlimited Screens (up to 10 device streams at home simultaneously). customers of our Pro plan can enjoy the recent addition of Magnolia Network, which was previously only available in our Elite package.”

FuboTV, which reported last month that it now has more than 1.1 million subscribers, has said it plans to experiment with different pricing and plans. The streamer last month tested quarterly-only plans prior to the Super Bowl but dropped the experiment a few days after the big game.

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if FuboTV resumes the Starter plan or makes the $69.99 base permanent.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

