TV Answer Man, I cut the cord a few months ago and I have been experimenting with different streaming services. But now that March Madness is here, I am trying to pin down a winner. So what about YouTube TV? Wil it have all the March Madness games if I get it? — Ken, Toledo, Ohio.

Ken, March Madness, the annual college basketball basketball tournament, began this week with two ‘First Four’ doubleheaders on truTV. And today, the first round games will commence on CBS and the three Turner-owned networks, truTV, TNT and TBS.

But what about YouTube TV, you ask? Will it carry the four channels that will air the games?

The answer is…yes! YouTube TV carries truiTV, TNT and TBS in all markets, and CBS in most markets. (You can see which local channels are available in each market by typing in your zip code on the YouTube TV Home Page.)

In addition, YouTube TV is offering a special $14.99 sub rate for the first month to select customers along with a two-week free trial. That means you could watch six weeks of YouTube TV — which includes all March Madness games — for less than $15. Since there is no free option for March Madness this year, there’s no better deal for March Madness than that.

Note that the $14.99 offer is not available to all new customers. Read this article for more details. YouTube TV’s regular base price is $64.99 a month.

Ken, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

