TV Answer Man, I want to watch March Madness this week but I can’t decide which streaming service I should get. I was thinking of Hulu because I also want to watch the The Dropout show about the Elizabeth Holmes lady. Would Hulu have the all the March Madness games, too? And if now, is there anyway to watch them free? — Gina, Trenton, New Jersey.

Gina, March Madness, the annual college basketball basketball tournament, began this week with two ‘First Four’ doubleheaders on truTV. And today, the first round games will commence on CBS and the three Turner-owned networks, truTV, TNT and TBS.

But what about Hulu Live, you ask? Will it carry the four channels that will air the games?

Yes, Hulu Live carries truiTV, TNT and TBS in all markets, and CBS in most markets. (You can see which local channels are available on Hulu Live in each market by typing in your zip code on this page.)

Hulu Live starts at $69.99 a month, but it also has Disney+ and ESPN+ in the base package which includes roughly 75 channels. There are also several add-on packages for more entertainment or sports channels as well as plans for HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz.

Lastly, will March Madness games be available for free?

The March Madness Live app will offer a live stream of each game. You can download the app from your device’s app store or you could just hop over to the March Madness Live web site here. But the bad news is that you will need a user name and password from your pay TV provider to access the games.

There are no ‘free’ games unless you count being able to watch the CBS games via an antenna.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

