TV Answer Man, I am a longtime DIRECTV subscriber, but I cancelled my service a few weeks ago. I want to get a streaming company for March Madness. Does DIRECTV Stream have the channels that DIRECTV does for all the games? That is what matters the most now! — Kristy, Memphis.

Kristy, March Madness, the annual college basketball basketball tournament, began this week with two ‘First Four’ doubleheaders on truTV. And today, the first round games will commence on CBS and the three Turner-owned networks, truTV, TNT and TBS.

But what about DIRECTV Stream, you ask? Will it carry the four channels that will air the games?

Yes, DIRECTV Stream carries truiTV, TNT and TBS in all markets, and CBS in most markets. (You can see which local channels are available in each market by typing in your zip code on this page.) The four channels are available in all DIRECTV Stream packages.

In addition, DIRECTV Stream is now offering $10 off the first three months of service in a special March Madness time-limited promotion. (Promotion offers ends April 4, the day when the tournament final will be played.) That means you can watch March Madness on DIRECTV Stream for as little as $59.99 a month instead of the usual base price of $69.99 a month.

Note that the $10 off deal is only available to new customers. Returning customers who disconnected service within the previous 12 months are not eligible.

Kristy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

