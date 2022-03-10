DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has cut its monthly price by $10 for the first three months of service in a limited time promotion.

The promotion will end on April 4 and it’s only for new customers. (Returning customers who disconnected service within the previous 12 months are not eligible.). But the $10 discount applies to all four DIRECTV Stream plans:

* Entertainment, which is now $59.99 a month for the first three months instead of $69.99;

* Choice, which is now $79.99 a month for the first three months instead of $89.99;

* Ultimate, which is now $94.99 a month for the first three months instead of $104.99;

* Premier, which is now $139.99 a month for the first three months instead of $149.99.

The regular prices will apply after the first three months unless the subscriber cancels prior to the end of the three-month term.

The price promotion is good news for sports fans, particularly those hoping to watch their home teams play in the final weeks of the NBA and NHL seasons (and the opening of the MLB season, if that ever occurs). DIRECTV Stream carries more regional sports channels than any other live streamer, but the RSNs are only included in the Choice plan and above. But now, a cord-cutting sports fan can watch three months of DIRECTV Stream for $79.99 a month rather than paying the usual $89.99.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

It’s clear that DIRECTV Stream is targeting sports enthusiasts with the limited time promotion. The offer is accompanied by a promotion for next week’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

DIRECTV Stream’s three-month discount is also more evidence that live streaming services are exploring creative ways to generate new subscribers in an increasingly competitive category. YouTube TV is now offering up to $20 a month off its $64.99 monthly base price. FuboTV, which normally has a $64.99 a month base price, last week revealed that it’s testing a $69.99 a month starter rate. DIRECTV Stream last month initiated a five-day free trial after forgoing free trials a year ago. And YouTube TV, which now offers a two-week free trial, was testing a two-day free trial at one point a few weeks ago.

While cord-cutters like that live streaming services don’t require contracts, and feature prices lower than cable or satellite, the industry has not flourished the way some analysts thought it would. Seven years after the first live streamer launched (Sling TV in February 2015), the category still has fewer than 15 million subscriptions with Hulu Live and YouTube TV leading the way with slightly more than four million each.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

