TV Answer Man, I bought a 4K TV a few months ago and I’ve noticed that I don’t really see the difference in the picture from my old HDTV unless I stand up from my chair and step closer to the set. When I do that, the picture detail is better without a doubt. It’s amazing how different it looks. Is that normal? Should I sit closer to the 4K TV? — Allen, Boston.

Allen, your eyes are not deceiving you. You do need to sit closer to a 4K set than a high-def one.

Why is that?

4K TV offers four times the resolution of a typical High-Definition TV. But to really appreciate the extra pixels on screen, you need to sit closer to the screen than you normally would. Otherwise, you may not see some of the details that are visible in 4K but may not be displayed in the high-def picture.

Below are my recommendations for the optimum viewing distance to watch a 4K TV.

4K TV Viewing Distance

40-inch — 3 to 3.5 feet.

43-inch — 3.5 to 4.5 feet.

50-inch — 4.5 to 5.5 feet.

55-inch — 5 to 6 feet

60-inch — 5.5 to 6.5 feet

65-inch — 6 to 7 feet

70-inch — 6.5 to 7.5 feet

75-inch — 7.5 to 8.5 feet

80-inch — 8.5 to 9.5 feet

85-inch — 9.5 to 10.5 feet

There are some videophiles who would recommend sitting even closer, but at these distances, you will likely feel most comfortable while also ensuring the best visual experience.

Now, what about a HDTV?

As you’ll see below, I would recommend sitting around three to four feet further away for a high-def TV.

HDTV Viewing Distance

32-inch HDTV — 4 to 6 feet

40-inch HDTV — 5 to 7 feet

50-inch HDTV — 6 to 8 feet

55-inch HDTV — 7 to 9 feet

60-inch HDTV — 8 to 10 feet

65-inch HDTV — 9 to 11 feet

70-inch HDTV — 10-12 feet

75-inch HDTV — 11-13 feet

At those distances, you will best experience the high-def picture without straining your eyes.

These are recommendations. Don’t be shy about making adjustments based on individual preference, room dimensions and lighting factors. I tend to prefer sitting closer to a TV than some people. If you feel more comfortable being further away, it’s your choice.

Allen, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

