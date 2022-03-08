Apple today finally become a player in live sports by announcing that Apple TV+ will offer an exclusive weekly Friday night doubleheader of Major League Baseball games this season. The games will not be broadcast anywhere else, including the teams’ regional sports channels or MLB.TV.

The technology giant made the announcement today during a press event.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of services. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

Of course, the doubleheader depends on whether there will be a 2022 season. MLB has already cancelled the first two series of the season as players and owners argue over terms in a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The two sides are meeting again today.

Apple said the Friday night doubleheader would begin as soon as the season does. And when it does, the Apple+ games will be free from local broadcast restrictions — and free without an Apple TV+ subscription for a limited time. The company did not say how long the games will be available for free. (Apple TV+ normally costs $4.99 a month.)

The company said Apple TV+ will also offer a live MLB highlights show every weeknight during the regular season as well as a 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more.