YouTube TV is testing several promotional offers including one that reduces its monthly price by $20 a month for the first three months.

The live streaming service normally charges $64.99 a month for its base service. But a month ago, YouTube TV began featuring a $10 a month reduction for new subscribers for the first three months, bringing the monthly price to $54.99.

And now YouTube TV has gone one step further by including offers for $15 a month and $20 a month off the first three months. The streamer changes the three-month promotional prices on its Home Page so visitors will see different offers. Depending upon when you go to the site, you might see the $10 off deal or the $15 or $20 off promotion.

YouTube TV’s multiple promotions is more evidence that live streaming services are exploring creative ways to generate new subscribers in an increasingly competitive category. FuboTV, which normally has a $64.99 a month base price, this week revealed that it’s testing a $69.99 a month starter rate. DIRECTV Stream last month initiated a five-day free trial after forgoing free trials a year ago. And YouTube TV, which now offers a two-week free trial, was testing a two-day free trial at one point earlier this week.



Some YouTube TV site visitors are now offered a $20 a month discount for three months.

While cord-cutters like that live streaming services don’t require contracts, and feature prices lower than cable or satellite, the industry has not flourished the way some analysts thought it would. Seven years after the first live streamer launched (Sling TV in February 2015), the category still has fewer than 15 million subscriptions with Hulu Live and YouTube TV leading the way with slightly more than four million each.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

