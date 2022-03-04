Fox next week plans to stream three games in the Pac-12 college basketball tournament in 4K HDR. The games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Pac-12 tournaments games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

See: How to Watch Fox Sports In 4K

Fox’s 4K coverage of the Pac-12 tournament will begin Thursday, March 10 with a quarterfinal game at 11:30 p.m. ET. The next day, Fox will show a semifinal game in 4K at 11:30 p.m. ET and the tournament final in the format on Saturday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET. (FS1 will simulcast the first two games in HD while Fox network affiliates will show the final in high-def.)

Fox earlier announced it will offer the complete Big East tournament in 4K next week as well as select games of the Big Ten tournament.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

