TV Answer Man, I thought Comcast and Altitude Sports were supposed to have a meeting to settle their blackout fight. What happened? Did the meeting take place? Why isn’t it settled like it was supposed to be? We want our Nuggets and Avalanche! — Barry, Denver.

Barry, Comcast and the Colorado-based Altitude Sports channel (TV home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche) agreed in late December to meet before a federal arbitrator on February 23 to discuss a settlement of their 30-month long carriage dispute.

The meeting was set after a local judge ordered the two companies to appear in court to offer solutions for how the case would be resolved. (The dispute is in court because Altitude sued Comcast, claiming it used illegal negotiating tactics to either purchase the channel or force it out of business.)

Well, Comcast and Altitude did meet, but did not reach a settlement. The companies would only say more discussions would be held, although they did not say when.

When the arbitration hearing was scheduled, some media representatives and fans interpreted it as a sign that a settlement was near. But that was clearly premature. Although Altitude said prior to the hearing that it would make a new offer to Comcast, it was unrealistic to think the cable operator would accept it immediately. Carriage negotiations are consummated so easily.

It would appear that Comcast subscribers in the Denver market will have to wait a little longer before seeing their home teams. The best hope now is that a settlement will be reached before the NBA and NHL playoffs this spring.

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

