TV Answer Man, do you know what happened to Russia Today on DIRECTV? The channel doesn’t seem to be there anymore. I like to watch different takes on the news and RT provides that. — Tina, Vero Beach, Florida.

Tina, your eyes are not deceiving you, but DIRECTV and some other TV providers (such as Roku) apparently believe Russia Today is trying to deceive you. They have removed RT from their lineups.

Why?

DIRECTV has not expressly given it as the reason, but the removal comes in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many politicians, and viewers, have called for RT’s removal because the channel is controlled by the Russian government. The fear is that Russia Today will use unfounded propaganda to try to persuade Americans to support Russia in the war.

“In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” DIRECTV said in a statement this week.

It’s unknown if Russia Today will regain its channel slot when (or if) the war ends. But DIRECTV’s statement would suggest a new contract would be required which would seem unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Russia Today offers a mix of news and information programming including repeats of a talk show hosted by the late broadcaster, Larry King.

Tina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

