Showtime today has added 33 new movies to its streaming service.
The new films include Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes; Empire Records, an under-noticed but charming 1995 comedy starring a fresh-faced Liv Tyler, Robin Tunney and Renee Zellweger as employees at an independent record store; Reds, Warren Beatty’s tour de force about the rise of American socialism in the early 20th Century; and Mississippi Burning, the 1988 crime drama based loosely on the real-life murders of three civil rights activists in the 1960s Jim Crow South. The film captured an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture as did the aforementioned Gene Hackman for Best Actor.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Showtime streaming:
Ask the Dust
Boogie Nights
Empire Records
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Guinevere
Gunfight at Dry River
Happy, Texas
Ice Girls
Indecent Proposal
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Megalodon Rising
Miles Ahead
Mississippi Burning
Night Falls on Manhattan
Racing with the Moon
Reds
Robot Apocalypse
School Daze
Seabiscuit
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Serendipity
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
The Babysitter
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Green Knight (Premiere)
The Hunted
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Vow
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
