Showtime today has added 33 new movies to its streaming service.

The new films include Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes; Empire Records, an under-noticed but charming 1995 comedy starring a fresh-faced Liv Tyler, Robin Tunney and Renee Zellweger as employees at an independent record store; Reds, Warren Beatty’s tour de force about the rise of American socialism in the early 20th Century; and Mississippi Burning, the 1988 crime drama based loosely on the real-life murders of three civil rights activists in the 1960s Jim Crow South. The film captured an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture as did the aforementioned Gene Hackman for Best Actor.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Showtime streaming:

Ask the Dust

Boogie Nights

Empire Records

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Guinevere

Gunfight at Dry River

Happy, Texas

Ice Girls

Indecent Proposal

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Megalodon Rising

Miles Ahead

Mississippi Burning

Night Falls on Manhattan

Racing with the Moon

Reds

Robot Apocalypse

School Daze

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Serendipity

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

The Babysitter

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

The Green Knight (Premiere)

The Hunted

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Vow

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

