Netflix today (March 1) has added 28 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include The Shawkshank Redemption, the 1994 drama about an accidental prisoner starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman; V For Vendetta, the 2006 drama starring Hugo Weaving (and a Guy Fawkes mask) as a revolutionary terrorist in the future who plans to overthrow a fascist government; Top Gun, the now iconic 1986 action film starring Tom Cruise as an Air Force pilot trainee with a need for speed; Public Enemies, the taut 2009 drama starring Johnny Deep as 1930s bank robber John Dillinger; Zoolander, Ben Stiller’s brilliant 2001 satire of the fashion industry and its narcissistic nabobs; and last, but not least, the original Nightmare On Elm Street slasher film and its 2010 remake.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

