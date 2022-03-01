Hulu today has added 104 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new films include Blue Velvet, the David Lynch-directed 1986 drama about a young man who stumbles into a murder mystery; Downhill Racer, the 1969 drama starring Robert Redford (and Gene Hackman) as a skier who sacrifices everything for victory; Heaven Can Wait, the 1978 comedy tour de force from Warren Beatty who (co-directs with Buck Henry) and stars as a NFL quarterback who gets a second chance at life after mistakenly summoned to the after life; The Insider, the 2000 drama starring Al Pacino as a CBS producer whose investigation of Big Tobacco is stifled by his own network; and LA Confidential, the 1997 Curtis Hanson-directed drama about corrupt cops in the City of Angels in the 1950s. Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce and Kim Basinger star.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

8mm (1999)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Beaches (1988)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

The Big Scary S Word (2020)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Brothers (2009)

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Casualties of War (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

The Choice (2016)

Crash (2005)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Deficit (2007)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descendants (2011)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

The Edge (1997)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Feel the Noise (2007)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Freedomland (2006)

Fright Night (1985)

G (2005)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Gift (2000)

Gigli (2003)

Glory (1989)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Green Zone (2010)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Insider (1999)

Juno (2007)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Land of the Dead (2005)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Margin Call (2011)

The Meddler (2015)

Moby Doc (2021)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

The Omen (1976)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

People Like Us (2012)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Predators (2010)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Roxanne (1987)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Sahara (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Savior for Sale (2021)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shine a Light (2008)

Shit & Champagne (2020)

Show Me the Picture (2019)

Single White Female (1992)

Spaced Invaders (1990)

The Square (2017)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Transcendence (2014)

Trapped (2002)

Unstoppable (2010)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Woman in Black (2002)

