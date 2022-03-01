HBO Max today has added 26 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include Diner, the brilliant 1982 comedy film from director Barry Levinson about a group of young men (Mickey Rourke, Paul Reiser, Steve Gutenberg, Tim Daly, Kevin Bacon and Daniel Stern) in 1950s Baltimore who worship the Baltimore Colts at the altar of a neighborhood eatery; Blow Up of Blow Up, a 2016 documentary on director Michelangelo Antonioni’s masterful 1966 mystery about a photographer (David Hemmings) who accidentally snaps a murder scene; The Aviator, the absorbing (if overlong) 2004 drama from director Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio as legendary flyboy and billionaire Howard Hughes; and six Resident Evil films based on the first person shooter video game.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max:

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

