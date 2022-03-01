HBO Max today has added 26 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include Diner, the brilliant 1982 comedy film from director Barry Levinson about a group of young men (Mickey Rourke, Paul Reiser, Steve Gutenberg, Tim Daly, Kevin Bacon and Daniel Stern) in 1950s Baltimore who worship the Baltimore Colts at the altar of a neighborhood eatery; Blow Up of Blow Up, a 2016 documentary on director Michelangelo Antonioni’s masterful 1966 mystery about a photographer (David Hemmings) who accidentally snaps a murder scene; The Aviator, the absorbing (if overlong) 2004 drama from director Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio as legendary flyboy and billionaire Howard Hughes; and six Resident Evil films based on the first person shooter video game.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max:
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
