Netflix next month (March 2022) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 60 Netflix ‘originals.’
The new titles will include season two of Bridgerton, the Netflix original soapish series about a group of siblings who sometimes seek improper love in the very proper Georgian era of Great Britain; The Adam Project, a Netflix original movie starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who teams with a young boy to save the world; Pieces of Her, a Netflix original mystery series starring Bella Heathcote as a young woman who’s forces to investigate her mother’s (Toni Collette) dark past after a mass shooting at a diner; and The Weekend Away, a Netflix original film which stars Leighton Meester as a young woman accused of brutally murdering her roommate while on vacation in Croatia.
Also notable in March: Shawkshank Redemption, the 1994 dramatic film about an accidental prisoner starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman; Dunkirk, the riveting 2017 drama from director Christopher Nolan about the real-life mission to save hundreds of British and Allied forces trapped on a beach during World War II; V For Vendetta, the 2006 dramatic film starring Hugo Weaving (and a Guy Fawkes mask) as a revolutionary terrorist in the future who plans to overthrow a fascist government; and Blade Runner 2049 the sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic starring Harrison Ford. The reboot stars Ryan Gosling as a new ‘blade runner’ who must find the missing Ford (“Rick Deckard”) while uncovering a mystery that could destroy what’s left of their futuristic society.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2022 to Netflix:
March 1
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Zoolander
March 2
Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 16
Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
Soil — NETFLIX SERIES
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall — NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dates to be announced:
Tomorrow
800 Meters
