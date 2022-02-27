Netflix next month (March 2022) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 60 Netflix ‘originals.’

The new titles will include season two of Bridgerton, the Netflix original soapish series about a group of siblings who sometimes seek improper love in the very proper Georgian era of Great Britain; The Adam Project, a Netflix original movie starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who teams with a young boy to save the world; Pieces of Her, a Netflix original mystery series starring Bella Heathcote as a young woman who’s forces to investigate her mother’s (Toni Collette) dark past after a mass shooting at a diner; and The Weekend Away, a Netflix original film which stars Leighton Meester as a young woman accused of brutally murdering her roommate while on vacation in Croatia.

Also notable in March: Shawkshank Redemption, the 1994 dramatic film about an accidental prisoner starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman; Dunkirk, the riveting 2017 drama from director Christopher Nolan about the real-life mission to save hundreds of British and Allied forces trapped on a beach during World War II; V For Vendetta, the 2006 dramatic film starring Hugo Weaving (and a Guy Fawkes mask) as a revolutionary terrorist in the future who plans to overthrow a fascist government; and Blade Runner 2049 the sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic starring Harrison Ford. The reboot stars Ryan Gosling as a new ‘blade runner’ who must find the missing Ford (“Rick Deckard”) while uncovering a mystery that could destroy what’s left of their futuristic society.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2022 to Netflix:

March 1

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Zoolander

March 2

Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina — NETFLIX FILM

Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 16

Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM

Soil — NETFLIX SERIES

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall — NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail — NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dates to be announced:

Tomorrow

800 Meters

