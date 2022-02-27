Amazon next month (March 2022) plans to add 32 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup including seven Amazon original titles.

The new titles will include Lucy and Desi, an Amazon original documentary (directed by Amy Poehler) chronicling the rise of comic icon Lucille Ball and her tempestuous marriage to singer Desi Arnaz; season two of Upload, an Amazon original comedy series (from The Office’s Greg Daniels) about a society where you can upload yourself into an imaginary (maybe) heaven; Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, an Amazon original reality series featuring the singer’s quest to find suitable backup dancers; and Master, an Amazon original thriller movie starring Regina Hall, Amber Gray and Zoe Renee as three African-American women who undergo disturbing experiences at a predominately white college.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2022 to Amazon Prime:

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

Released March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022) – Amazon Original

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1 – Amazon Original

Upload (2022): Season 2 – Amazon Original

Released March 10

Harina (2022) – Amazon Original

Released March 11

Pete the Cat, season two, part four – Amazon Original

Released March 18

Master (2022) Amazon Original

Released March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1 – Amazon Original

