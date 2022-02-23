HBO Max next month (March 2022) plans to add 76 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including four films nominated for this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture.

The new titles will include Dune (2022 Best Picture Nominee), the Warner Bros’ adaptation of the same-titled Frank Herbert novel about a son (Timothee Chalamet) who must protect the galaxy’s most precious asset. The sci-fi movie will be available in 4K and Dolby Atmos on compatible devices.

Also coming in March: King Richard (Best Picture Nominee) which stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of two young daughters named Serena and Venus who will grow up to be tennis legends. The film will also be available in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos on compatible devices.

Click Amazon: See 1-Day-Only Deals!!

And that’s not all. HBO Max in March will also add Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and the Japanese drama, Drive My Car, both of which are also nominated for Best Picture. And the streamer is already carrying another Best Picture nominee, Nightmare Alley, the neo-noir film starring Bradley Cooper as a 1940s era con man/mentalist. That means HBO Max in March will have five of the 10 films nominated for this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture. (The Academy Awards will be held on March 27.)

For sports fans, HBO Max will also debut Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the HBO original series about the high-flying Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2022 to HBO Max. (Titles in parenthesis will also be added to cable and satellite version of HBO.)

March 1

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2:

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3:

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4:

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6:

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7:

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8:

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

March 10:

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

Dune is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices.

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12:

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15:

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18:

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999,

March 24:

King Richard, 2021

King Richard is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25:

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31:

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

Moonshot is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

