TV Answer Man, I am pumped to see the Stadium Series outdoor hockey game this Saturday with Nashville and Tampa Bay. I have FuboTV so will they have the game? This is very important to me so please respond as soon as possible. — Ian, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ian, the Nashville Predators this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET will host the Tampa Bay Lightning outdoors at Nissan Stadium in the NHL’s Navy Federal Credit Stadium Series. This is the league’s second outdoor game of the season with the first taking place on January 1 when the St. Louis Blues outscored the Minnesota Wild, 6-4, at Target Field in Minneapolis.

TNT this season has the exclusive U.S. TV rights to the NHL’s outdoor games and it’s scheduled a one-hour special prior to face-off with special guests including Wayne Gretzky, Rick Tocchet, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette and Liam McHugh.

Sounds like fun, but will FuboTV subscribers be able to watch it?

Uh, no. Unless you subscribe to another service in addition to your Fubo sub.

FuboTV does not carry TNT, CNN or TBS, all owned by Turner Networks, and it hasn’t carried them since June 2020. While FuboTV executives have hinted they may be receptive to bringing them back, there is no carriage deal in place as of now.

The streamer does carry ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, the NFL Network, beIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, the Golf Channel, FS2, the Olympic Channel, the Sportsman Channel and TVG. And via an add-on package for an extra $7.99 a month, it also includes NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Stadium, the Tennis Channel, ACC Network, Pac 12 Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and the SEC Network.

FuboTV also has some regional sports networks including:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Root Sports Northwest

SNY — SportsNet New York

But no TNT.

Sorry, Ian. My advice is if you want to stay with Fubo, but watch Saturday’s game, you might try a free trial with DIRECTV Stream or YouTube TV. They both carry TNT and they are both offering five-day free trials.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

