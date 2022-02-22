Hulu next month (March 2022) plans to add 160 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service (starts at $6.99 a month) including five Hulu originals.

The new titles will include The Dropout, a Hulu original three-episode series starring Amanda Seyfried as real-life health care entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes whose blood testing technology becomes a criminal conspiracy; Deep Water, a Hulu original movie starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple who becomes part of a murder investigation when her lover is found murdered; and the complete season one of Life & Beth, a Hulu original series starring Amy Schumer who journeys to discover what made her her after a sudden incident.

Also notable in March: Fresh, a Hulu original movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones who discovers her new boyfriend (Sebastian Stan) has some odd secrets; and The Girl From Plainville, a three-episode Hulu original series (based on real life events) starring Elle Fanning as a young woman who encourages her boyfriend to commit suicide via a text.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2022 to Hulu:

March 1

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

8mm (1999)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Beaches (1988)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Benny & Joon (1993)

The Big Scary S Word (2020)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Brothers (2009)

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Casualties of War (1989)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

The Choice (2016)

Crash (2005)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Deficit (2007)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descendants (2011)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

The Edge (1997)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Feel the Noise (2007)

The Firm (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Freedomland (2006)

Fright Night (1985)

G (2005)

Garden State (2004)

Ghoulies (1985)

The Gift (2000)

Gigli (2003)

Glory (1989)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Green Zone (2010)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Insider (1999)

Juno (2007)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Land of the Dead (2005)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Lawless (2012)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Margin Call (2011)

The Meddler (2015)

Moby Doc (2021)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

The Omen (1976)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

People Like Us (2012)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Predators (2010)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Roxanne (1987)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Sahara (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Savior for Sale (2021)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shine a Light (2008)

Shit & Champagne (2020)

Show Me the Picture (2019)

Single White Female (1992)

Spaced Invaders (1990)

The Square (2017)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Transcendence (2014)

Trapped (2002)

Unstoppable (2010)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Woman in Black (2002)

March 3

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere – Hulu Original

Before Midnight (2013)

Oculus (2013)

March 4

Fresh (2022)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta (2021)

Lantern’s Lane (2021)

March 5

Stronger (2017)

March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)

March 8

India Sweets & Spices (2021)

March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4a Premiere

American Refugee (2021)

March 12

Multiverse (2022)

March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

March 15

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step (2017)

March 17

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)

March 18

Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere – Hulu Original

Deep Water (2022) — Hulu Original

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za’atari (2021)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

My Little Pony (2017)

March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods: Season 2a

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021)

March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege (2022)

March 26

Mass (2021)

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters And Men (2018)

March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)

March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly (2012)

March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

