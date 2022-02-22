Hulu next month (March 2022) plans to add 160 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service (starts at $6.99 a month) including five Hulu originals.
The new titles will include The Dropout, a Hulu original three-episode series starring Amanda Seyfried as real-life health care entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes whose blood testing technology becomes a criminal conspiracy; Deep Water, a Hulu original movie starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple who becomes part of a murder investigation when her lover is found murdered; and the complete season one of Life & Beth, a Hulu original series starring Amy Schumer who journeys to discover what made her her after a sudden incident.
Also notable in March: Fresh, a Hulu original movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones who discovers her new boyfriend (Sebastian Stan) has some odd secrets; and The Girl From Plainville, a three-episode Hulu original series (based on real life events) starring Elle Fanning as a young woman who encourages her boyfriend to commit suicide via a text.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2022 to Hulu:
March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days In The Valley (1996)
8mm (1999)
A Madea Christmas (2013)
Another Earth (2011)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Beaches (1988)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Big Scary S Word (2020)
Blue Chips (1994)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Brothers (2009)
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)
Casualties of War (1989)
Center Stage (2000)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
The Choice (2016)
Crash (2005)
Dance Flick (2009)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Deficit (2007)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descendants (2011)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
The Edge (1997)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Feel the Noise (2007)
The Firm (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Freedomland (2006)
Fright Night (1985)
G (2005)
Garden State (2004)
Ghoulies (1985)
The Gift (2000)
Gigli (2003)
Glory (1989)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
Green Zone (2010)
Guarding Tess (1994)
Guess Who (2005)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Insider (1999)
Juno (2007)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Land of the Dead (2005)
The Last Waltz (1978)
Lawless (2012)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Margin Call (2011)
The Meddler (2015)
Moby Doc (2021)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
People Like Us (2012)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Predators (2010)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Roxanne (1987)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Sahara (2005)
The Saint (1997)
Savior for Sale (2021)
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shine a Light (2008)
Shit & Champagne (2020)
Show Me the Picture (2019)
Single White Female (1992)
Spaced Invaders (1990)
The Square (2017)
St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)
Starship Troopers (1997)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Terminal (2004)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Transcendence (2014)
Trapped (2002)
Unstoppable (2010)
Vertical Limit (2000)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Woman in Black (2002)
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere – Hulu Original
Before Midnight (2013)
Oculus (2013)
March 4
Fresh (2022)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta (2021)
Lantern’s Lane (2021)
March 5
Stronger (2017)
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)
March 8
India Sweets & Spices (2021)
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4a Premiere
American Refugee (2021)
March 12
Multiverse (2022)
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury (2021)
March 15
All Good Things (2010)
Nature Calls (2012)
You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step (2017)
March 17
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere – Hulu Original
Deep Water (2022) — Hulu Original
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za’atari (2021)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
My Little Pony (2017)
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2a
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021)
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege (2022)
March 26
Mass (2021)
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters And Men (2018)
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly (2012)
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
