Q. I read about your Netflix price update article where they say it’s just an update. I got the e-mail too and I want to cancel before they update me! Do you know the quickest way to cancel? — Allison, Alexandria, Virginia.

Allison, you’re right. Netflix just sent an e-mail to existing subscribers saying their monthly price will be ‘updated.’ Of course, the ‘update’ is actually a price increase, but Netflix does not say that in the e-mail, leaving many customers angry and somewhat confused.

I get questions about unsubscribing to Netflix quite often although, in my view, Netflix actually makes it relatively easy to unsubscribe. Company officials have said if they make it convenient to unsubscribe, people are more likely to come back and sign up again. (By the way, I agree with that philosophy and I think it’s helped Netflix maintain its subscriber growth during good times and bad.)

Now to the question at hand: How do you unsubscribe from Netflix?

If you have the streaming plan, you go to Netflix.com and click on the Your Account button. (You’ll have to type in your password and user name) Then, under the Your Streaming Plan button, click on Cancel Membership Plan and then Finish Cancellation.

If you want to cancel your DVD/Blu-ray plan, click on Your DVD Plan and then select the Cancel Your DVD Plan link. To stop DVD shipments immediately, click the “Stop Shipping DVDs to me as of today box.” Then click the ‘Cancel DVD Plan’ button to cancel your DVD account.

Once you’ve finished these steps, your account will close at the end of your billing period; there are no partial month refunds. And if you have a DVD plan, you must return all discs to Netflix within seven days of closing your account.

Allison, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

