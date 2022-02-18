TV Answer Man, I saw your story about the Daytona 500 and 4K. Do you know if the NBA All-Star Game this Sunday will be in 4K. And if so, will DIRECTV have it on in 4K? — Jose, Riverside California.

Jose, the 2021-22 NBA All Star Game, which will pit Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, will be played Sunday night (February 20) at 8 p.m. ET. TNT and TBS, which are owned by Turner, will broadcast the game.

But will they broadcast it in 4K, you ask? One would think that a game of this magnitude would be an obvious choice for the special cameras, trucks (and extra money) needed to bring home a live sporting event in 4K.

Well, sorry to inform you that the 71st annual All-Star Game will not be available in 4K. TBS and TNT will offer it in just regular old HD. DIRECTV nor anyone else will provide the game in 4K.

With the networks this month passing on providing 4K for the NBA’s All-Star Game, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and the NFL’s Super Bowl, you can’t blame consumers who have invested in new 4K TVs to feel a bit gypped. Fortunately, it’s not been a total loss thanks to NBC’s decision to offer the 2022 Winter Olympics live in 4K this month. But even that live 4K feed is only available on five pay TV providers and not via streaming.

Of course, Turner’s decision to forgo 4K for the All-Star game is not surprising. The company has not been bullish on 4K although it did partner with CBS to provide select March Madness games in the format in 2019.

Jose, wish I had better news, but happy viewing and stay safe!

