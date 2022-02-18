TV Answer Man, will Fox have the Daytona 500 in 4K this Sunday? They did some NASCAR races in 4K last year and Daytona is a big race so I would think it would be in 4K too, right? Can you let me know? We have a new 4K TV revved up and purring! — Jules, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jules, you’re right. Fox last year aired five NASCAR races in 4K HDR in May and June, including the Goodyear 400. The races were available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app and carried in the format on special 4K channels provided by several pay TV providers including DIRECTV and Comcast.

But what about this Sunday’s Daytona 500, you ask? Will the sport’s most prestigious race of the year be available in 4K?

The answer is no. Fox, which again has the broadcast rights to the Daytona 500, will not offer it in 4K. The network will show the race in high-def on Fox network affiliates with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Fox has given no explanation for not doing the Daytona in 4K. But note that the network has not said it will produce any NASCAR races in 4K this year, although an announcement for future NASCAR events in 4K could be coming later.

The network, which has been bullish on 4K, does not have any live sporting events in 4K scheduled until next month when it will do both the Big East and Big Ten college basketball tournaments in the format.

Jules, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

