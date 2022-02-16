DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by satcaster DIRECTV, has now added nearly 250 PBS affiliates in 198 markets, reaching 99 percent of all U.S. TV homes.

The streamer announced last October that it would add all PBS stations sometime in 2022 with the first additions coming in late 2021. This includes the station’s live feed as well as a free Video on Demand library.

During the last several weeks, DIRECTV Stream has been adding the stations in intervals and has now reached its goal of delivering PBS signals in the 198 markets.

“The rapid adoption of PBS on DIRECTV Stream ensures that we’re delivering some of the best programming to customers acr3oss the nation,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer.

“PBS’ partnership with DIRECTV Stream allows our award-winning, educational content to reach more viewers across the country,” stated Ira Rubenstein, PBS’ chief digital and marketing officer.

DIRECTV Stream has added more than one PBS station in the following markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Washington, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Cleveland, Charlotte, North Carolina, Indianapolis, Nashville, Columbus, Ohio, Cincinnati and Greenville, South Carolina.

DIRECTV Stream is the second major live streamer to offer local PBS stations. YouTube TV added 100 PBS locals in September 2019.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

