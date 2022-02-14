The Super Bowl is over and your anger over the big game not being in 4K perhaps has dissipated enough to fire up your new 4K set. So let’s look at which live sporting events are in 4K today.

At 8 p.m. ET tonight, NBC will offer three hours of the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4K. The show, which can be seen in HD on NBC affiliates, is expected to highlight snowboarding, bobsled, alpine skiing and freestyle skiing.

TV providers that will provide the live 4K Olympics feed include Comcast, Altice (Optimum), FuboTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. However, Altice will only offer the live 4K broadcasts in New York while FuboTV will provide them in just three cities: New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Comcast will offer the live 4K Olympics feed in 38 markets as will Verizon in 10 markets. (Both providers require 4K-enabled set-tops.) YouTube TV will offer the live 4K feed in 52 markets to any subscriber who has subscribed to the streamer’s $20-a-month add-on 4K plan. (New users can get the plan as a one-month free trial and then a price of $9.99 a month for one year.) See this story for more details on the providers and markets.

In addition to the Olympics, DIRECTV tonight will air Altitude’s 4K broadcast of the Orlando Magic-Denver Nuggets game at 9 p.m. ET. (However, note that the game may only be available in the Altitude Sports broadcast area because it’s from a regional sports channel.) And DIRECTV and YouTube TV will offer NBA TV’s 4K broadcast of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers game at 10:30 p.m. ET. (Note that viewers in the Warriors and Clippers markets may be blacked out because the game will be available on regional channels in those markets.)

Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

