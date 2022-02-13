Today is Super Bowl Sunday. But for all those who just bought a new 4K TV, you won’t be able to watch the big game in the format. It will be regular old HD on NBC for reasons the network has never really explained. (But the fact that NBC has never done a single NFL game in 4K, regular season or post-season, is probably a primary clue.)

Still, there are some live sporting events available in 4K today that will allow you to put your new set to the test.

For starters, the Fox Sports app will stream the women’s college basketball game between Xavier and Providence at noon ET. The contest can be streamed in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

At 10:45 p.m. ET tonight, NBC will offer 75 minutes of the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4K. The show is expected to highlight figure skating among other events.

TV providers that will provide the live 4K Olympics feed include Comcast, Altice (Optimum), FuboTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. However, Altice will only offer the live 4K broadcasts in New York while FuboTV will provide them in just three cities: New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

Comcast will offer the live 4K Olympics feed in 38 markets as will Verizon in 10 markets. (Both providers require 4K-enabled set-tops.) YouTube TV will offer the live 4K feed in 52 markets to any subscriber who has subscribed to the streamer’s $20-a-month add-on 4K plan. (New users can get the plan as a one-month free trial and then a price of $9.99 a month for one year.) See this story for more details on the providers and markets.

Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

