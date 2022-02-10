DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has added a 5-day free trial to encourage viewers to sign up prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“The trial comes just in time for some of the most-watched live sports and award gatherings, including Sunday’s big game, making it the perfect opportunity to give DIRECTV Stream a spin,” the company said in a statement released today.

DIRECTV Stream, which changed its name from AT&T TV a year ago, previously offered a full refund of its first month’s service if you cancelled within 14 days after subscribing. However, the service did not have the traditional free trial which does not require you to pay up front when you sign up.

The DIRECTV Stream web site says the free trial is available online only. After the free trial is over, you will be billed for the first month unless you cancel within the first five days online or by calling 1-855-333-4718.

The free trial is also available only to new customers, and it’s not available to DIRECTV or U-verse customers who want to switch to DIRECTV Stream.

DIRECTV Stream last month raised the price of its most popular plan, Choice, from $84.99 a month to $89.99 a month. The price hike had more significance than your average pay TV increase because DIRECTV Stream provides more regional sports channels than any other live streaming service. However, Choice is the cheapest DIRECTV Stream package that offers the RSNs.

The streamer’s Entertainment plan, which does not include regional sports channels, stayed the same price at $69.99 a month.

DIRECTV Stream in January also raised its Ultimate and Premier packages by $10 a month to $104.99 a month and $149.99 a month respectively. (Both Ultimate and Premier also carry the regional sports channels.)

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

