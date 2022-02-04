Dish & Tegna Sign New Deal; 4-Month Blackout Over

Dish and Tegna tonight say they have signed a new carriage agreement that will return Tegna’s 64 local network affiliates to Dish’s lineup.

The Tegna stations have been blacked out on Dish since October 6 when the old carriage pact expired.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement with DISH, restoring our valuable and important live local news, live local and national sports and highly popular network content to DISH TV subscribers,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations for Tegna. “We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked toward reaching an agreement.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“We are pleased to announce that DISH and TEGNA have reached a multi-year agreement and your local channel has been restored,” Dish said tonight on Twitter.

The two companies were fighting over how much Dish should pay to carry the Tegna stations. Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

During the four-month blackout, Dish and Tegna filed counter claims of ‘bad faith’ negotiating with the Federal Communications Commission. The agency never acted on the complaints, but tonight’s agreement presumably now makes that a moot point.

The Tegna stations are in several large markets such as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

