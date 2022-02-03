Fox and ESPN have both broadcast numerous men’s college basketball games in 4K over the last few years. But Fox may be establishing a first this Sunday when it airs the Connecticut-Tennessee women’s college basketball game in 4K HDR.

With 4K broadcasts still relatively rare compared to HD, the TV Answer Man cannot find a previous regular season women’s game that has been done in 4K, at least in the last few years. The UConn-Tennessee contest, which will air Sunday at noon ET, can be streamed in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox will simulcast the UConn-Tennessee game in HD on FS1. Connecticut will enter the game the 10th ranked team in women’s basketball while Tennessee is 7th ranked.

The network tonight also will stream the men’s college basketball game between Iowa and Ohio State in 4K HDR. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Fox will stream the Michigan State-Rutgers men’s game in 4K with a start time of 4 p.m. ET. Both games will be simulcast in HD on FS1.

Note: Fox’s 4K HDR broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

