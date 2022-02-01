TV Answer Man, I saw that NBC will have the Winter Olympics in 4K this week. Do you know if Comcast will have it in 4K? That’s our TV company. I hope they do. The snow should be beautiful in 4K. — Edie, Bowie, Maryland.

Edie, you’re right. NBC confirmed last week that it will offer the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing, China in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The 4K HDR coverage will include the Opening and Closing Ceremony (live) and each night’s live NBC primetime show which includes recorded events.

In addition, the following markets will get extended live coverage in 4K following the local NBC affiliate’s 11 p.m. newscast: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD), Boston (Manchester), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, San Diego, and Hartford & New Haven.

But will Comcast offer the live 4K feeds to Xfinity customers who have 4K-capable X1 set-tops, you ask?

The answer is yes! The cable operator will carry all 180 hours of the Olympics in 4K in 38 markets. (You can see a list of the markets here.) YouTube, FuboTV, Optimum and Verizon will also provide the live 4K coverage while DIRECTV and Cox will carry it the next day.

Comcast’s 4K Olympics feed will also include Dolby Atmos and High Dynamic Range (HDR) which can enhance the color and brightness of the picture.

With previous 4K broadcasts, Comcast encouraged viewers to tune to the 4K ‘channel’ by saying 4K in their voice remote. However, with the 4K Olympics, the cable op will include an auto-tune feature that will automatically switch the regular HD version of NBC to the 4K one. This should make it easier for 4K fans to find the 4K broadcast.

Also worth noting: NBC will stream all 2,800 hours of its high-def coverage on Peacock Premium which comes free to Comcast’s video subscribers. And the first 4K coverage on NBC will start Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. with the live opening ceremony. You can see the entire 4K schedule here.

Edie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

